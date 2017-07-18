Theatre Tuscaloosa closing out ‘Share the Dream’ season with ‘Ragtime’

Theatre Tuscaloosa’s season closer, “Ragtime the Musical,” opened Friday night, and theatre Executive Producer Tina Turley is thrilled with the show..

“I just can’t tell you how epic this piece is. The music is glorious and the story is told in a way that is so engaging and moving,” Turley said. “I think it is a really good time for us to go back and look at where we came from.”

Based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, “Ragtime the Musical” tells the intertwined stories of a Jewish immigrant, his daughter, a Harlem musician and a New Rochelle family as they pursue the American dream in early 20th century New York.

Famous turn-of-the-century figures, including Emma Goldman, Booker T. Washington, Evelyn Nesbit, Henry Ford, J.P. Morgan and Harry Houdini, interact with the main fictional characters throughout the musical. As the show’s director, Turley uses these historical characters to provide the audience with context on the economic and social issues of that time.

“By having those characters, it allows me to really show the difference in class and what that meant at the turn of the century, and what it still means,” Turley said. “To hear their voices and to hear things they actually said, it’s really moving.”

Willie Williams and Carli Hardon in Theatre Tuscaloosa’s production of “Ragtime,” running July 14-23 in the Bean-Brown Theatre. (P. Solorzano) Kathy Wilson (top) as Emma Goldman inspiring workers to strike during Theatre Tuscaloosa’s production of “Ragtime,” running July 14-23 in the Bean-Brown Theatre. (P. Solorzano) Jeff Wilson as the umpire and, from left at bottom to top on the stairs: Josh Kauffman, Bradley Logan, Brent Jones, Murphy Branch, George Thagard, Landon Turner, Colton Crowe, and Royce Garrison in Theatre Tuscaloosa’s production of “Ragtime,” running July 14-23 in the Bean-Brown Theatre. (P. Solorzano)

Throughout her more than 25 years of theatrical experience, Turley has directed many shows. “Ragtime the Musical” has been on her bucket list for the majority of her career. Turley said she was waiting for the perfect opportunity to do the show.

“I knew the country would be going through a bit of unrest and I just had a gut feeling that this is when I needed to do it,” Turley said. “I definitely know that this show is happening at a good time for us to stop and examine what it really means to be an American.”

In this 1998 Tony-Award winning musical, the characters live out their stories to Ragtime music, which was a new musical style in the early 20th century that used syncopated rhythm.

Turley couldn’t be happier with the cast’s sound and the work of the production’s musical director, Leslie Poss, who coordinates the 17-piece orchestra that accompanies the show.

“Those group numbers, they’ll blow your head off. People will go out humming it,” Turley said. “All of the solos are well written and we have great voices to show them off.”

The all-volunteer cast of 43 actors from the Tuscaloosa community is donating time and talent to be in the production. Some play multiple roles within the musical.

According to Turley, many of the actors perform for recreation outside of their careers.

“This group of people, they do it because they love it and that will come off on stage,” Turley said. “You will feel the honor, love and respect for this show by those actors.”

“Ragtime the Musical” is the final show in Theatre Tuscaloosa’s “Share the Dream” season, which included “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” “A Christmas Carol,” “The Real Queen of Hearts Ain’t Even Pretty” and “Company.” Turley said the season’s dream theme was selected because of the song “Wheel of a Dream” from “Ragtime the Musical.”

“There is so much about the American dream or personal goals and dreams,” Turley said. “I think these days what the message is – and we never get tired of hearing this – is our job is to accept one another and care for one another. Sometimes that means sacrifice.

Turley thinks the performance is sure to be one everyone can enjoy, whether it’s for Doctorow’s message on the American dream or simply to be entertained.

“It’s a great musical and we have incredible talent doing this,” she said. “I can’t think of a better word for it than glorious, and you just don’t want to miss glorious.”

The production runs through July 23.