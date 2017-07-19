James Spann: It’s a hot July week for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: As expected, showers and storms are very isolated across Alabama this afternoon; they aren’t moving much, and will fade after sunset.

Temperatures are mostly in the low 90s, but we notice Huntsville has soared to 97 degrees at 2 p.m. Northwest of Alabama, in the core of the heat ridge, St. Louis has hit 100 degrees.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: The 12Z model runs are showing lower heights, a slightly more unstable airmass and a better coverage of scattered showers and storms on these two days. For now we won’t adjust the forecast too much; we will forecast highs in the 92- to 95-degree range both days, with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening in widely scattered, random places. Heat levels will be highest to the north, closer to the center of the upper high that represents the center of the hot dome.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The center of the upper high shifts a bit to the west, away from Alabama. This will allow for a more unstable atmosphere, and we expect an increase in the number of scattered showers and storms both days with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where the storms will fire up, but be ready for them from time to time, mostly in the 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. time frame.

Heat levels will be down over the weekend, with highs in the 87- to 90-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Not much change. Partly sunny days with the daily round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs mostly holding between 87 and 90 degrees, which is below average for late July in Alabama. We are rapidly approaching the hottest part of summer in terms of climatology.

TROPICS: A weak wave is in the middle of the Atlantic between the Lesser Antilles and the coast of Africa, but development is not expected due to dry air. Tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

