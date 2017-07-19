James Spann: Alabama heat levels creeping up

James Spann: Get ready for Alabama’s hottest weather so far this summer from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HOT SUMMER WEATHER: An upper ridge over the nation’s mid-section is expanding, and that will bring the hottest weather so far this summer to Alabama in coming days. We project a high in the low 90s today, followed by mid 90s tomorrow and Friday. Up until now our hottest day of the year was on June 15 when the high was 93.

We will have the potential for a few afternoon and evening storms daily through Friday, but they should be few and far between. The chance of any one spot getting wet is only about one in five.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather begins to change slowly as the upper ridge slides back to the west. Saturday will feature a high in the low 90s, along with a mix of sun and clouds and a few scattered afternoon storms. Showers and storms will be more numerous Sunday as the air becomes more unstable, and moisture levels rise. A decent chance we stay below 90 degrees Sunday because of more clouds and showers.

NEXT WEEK: For now it looks like fairly routine summer weather will be the story with partly sunny days along with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be pretty close to 90 degrees; no sign of any really excessively hot weather (upper 90s or higher) for the next 10-15 days. See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Don fizzled last night as it passed through the Windward Islands; it is now just an open wave in the far southern Caribbean. Another wave is in Central Atlantic, but development is not especially likely there due to dry air. The bottom line is that the tropics look pretty quiet for the next five to seven days. The peak of the season usually comes in August and September.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page. The Beach Forecast is partially underwritten by the support of Brett/Robinson Vacation Rentals in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Click here to see Brett/Robinson’s Own Your Summer specials now!

WEATHER BRAINS: Don’t forget you can listen to our weekly 90 minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including our meteorologists here at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks…

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his weather team, visit AlabamaWx.