Alabama Power Junior Clinic kicks off Barbasol Championship in Opelika

“How do you hit a golf ball straight?” “Can a sports car go faster than a golf ball?” “How far do you hit a golf ball?”

Those were only a few of the questions asked by some of the nearly 150 children from the Lee County area who attended the Alabama Power Junior Clinic at the Barbasol Championship on Tuesday in Opelika. Fielding the questions were among professional golf’s very best – Davis Love III and his son, Davis “Dru” Love IV.

Alabama Power Junior Golf Clinic at Barbasol Championship from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

As a part of the hour-long clinic, the Loves demonstrated their golf skills, but also talked with the students about the importance, in golf and life, of values such as hard work, dedication, honesty, responsibility, sportsmanship and respect. Following the clinic, both golfers took time to sign hats, shirts, golf balls and cooling towels.

The audience included avid young golfers as well as those who may have no experience with golf.

The Barbasol Championship tournament is July 20-23 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Grand National course in Opelika. The gates open at 6:30 a.m. each day and close 30 minutes after play. Ticket information is here.