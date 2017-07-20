On this day in Alabama history: Alabama’s first major industrialist born in New Hampshire

July 20, 1799

Alabama’s first major industrialist, Daniel Pratt, was born in New Hampshire. Pratt founded the Daniel Pratt Gin Company in 1833 and in 1838, constructed a permanent factory and founded the town of Prattville on 1,822 acres in Autauga County. His factory later became the largest supplier of cotton gins in the world. Using a diversified business strategy that included flour and grist mills, cotton and woolen mills, and window factories, he later used his resources to develop the railroad and mineral industries surrounding Birmingham. Pratt was inducted into the Alabama Hall of Fame in 1953, and much of his cotton gin factory still stands in Prattville today.

Daniel Pratt, c. 1850-1869. (Alabama Department of Archives and History, Wikipedia) Reproduction of a drawing of the Daniel Pratt Cotton Gin Factory, Prattville, AL; March 26, 1935. (Photograph by W. N. Manning, Historic American Buildings Survey, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) General view of the Continental Gin Company Complex, Prattville, AL, 1974. (Photograph by Jack Boucher, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Daniel Pratt Cotton Gin Factory, Prattville, AL; March 26, 1935. (Photograph by W. N. Manning, Historic American Buildings Survey, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Entry arch of the Continental Gin Company, Prattville, AL, 1997. (Photograph by Jet Lowe, HAER AL, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)

