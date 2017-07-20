James Spann: Alabama heat levels come down by the weekend

James Spann: Another sizzling summer day in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

JULY HEAT: Birmingham’s official high yesterday was 94 degrees, making it the hottest day so far this summer. To the north, both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals reported a high of 98.

An upper high anchored over the nation’s midsection, which represents the center of the hot air, has expanded into Alabama, and that will keep afternoon highs up in the mid 90s today. Combine that with high dew points and that will make for another very uncomfortable day. A few showers and storms will form this afternoon, but they will be widely scattered, like yesterday.

Not too much change tomorrow; the high will be in the 92- to 95-degree range, with potential for a slight increase in the number of afternoon storms.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The upper ridge over Alabama will weaken; temperatures aloft will be cooler, and the air more unstable. This should lead to more showers and storms, and lower heat levels. Highs Saturday and Sunday should be in the 88- to 91-degree range, with showers and storms mostly during the afternoon and evening. The chance of any one spot getting wet both days is about 50/50, mostly between 1 and 8 p.m.

NEXT WEEK: The hottest weather in the U.S. should be well to the west of Alabama next week; we project highs in the 87- to 90-degree range with scattered showers and storms daily; seems like they will be most numerous Monday through Wednesday.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is very quiet and mostly covered in dry air coming off the African continent. Tropical storm formation is not expected over the next five days.

