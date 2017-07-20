Zyp-ing around downtown with REV Birmingham to talk development projects

Part 1 of 2

Downtown Birmingham is going through what many believe is one of the most transformative periods in its history.

Despite the large investments and the big projects, the city itself is still considered small enough to be walkable and bikeable from one end to the other.

To prove this point, REV Birmingham CEO David Fleming agreed to join Alabama NewsCenter on a tour of some of the recent, current and planned major developments downtown – all on Zyp bikes, Birmingham’s bikeshare program.

Armed with a GoPro camera mounted on our bikes and enough video equipment to fit in a Zyp bike basket, Fleming gave us his own special insights into some of the key projects behind the Magic City’s modern renaissance.

This first leg of the trip covers the A.G. Gaston Motel, the AT&T Building, the brand new Elyton Hotel, the Birmingham Intermodal Facility, the Alabama Theatre and the Lyric Theatre, the Pizitz Building, the Thomas Jefferson Tower and Innovation Depot.

A Zyp bike tour of Birmingham’s growth (Part 1) from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Tomorrow’s second leg will cover Railroad Park and the Parkside District, Powell Avenue Steam Plant, the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, Topgolf, Flats on 4th, 20 Midtown and Five Points South.