On this day in Alabama history: Creek Nation representatives arrived in New York

July 21, 1790

Col. Alexander McGillivray and 30 representatives of the Creek Nation arrived in New York to negotiate the Treaty of New York with the United States. Dressed in traditional Creek clothing, the representatives met members of the Tammany Society, wearing Indian look-alike costumes, at the dock before meeting with President George Washington. In the treaty, signed on Aug. 7, 1790, the Creeks ceded a tract of contentious land in return for a solemn guarantee to all of their remaining land in the country. Most importantly, the treaty was the first between Native Americans and the new country and asserted federal authority for treaties with Indian nations over state authority.

