Fonseca Factory spinach dip makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Guests are treated to comfort food in a comfortable environment. Fonseca Factory in Arab specializes in Italian foods that warm the soul.

Menu items from the family-run business are sure to leave guests wanting more. One is their popular spinach dip.

Here’s a look at the mouth-watering recipe that keeps bringing customers back.

You’ll also see why this made the Alabama Tourism Department‘s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Fonseca Factory spinach dip one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.