James Spann: Showers, storms in Alabama to slowly increase

HOT, MUGGY SUMMER AFTERNOON: Temperatures are mostly in the mid 90s across Alabama this afternoon, and with high dewpoints, heat index values are over 100 in most spots. The National Weather Service expanded the heat advisory to include more of Alabama this afternoon, mostly the central and western counties. But, make no mistake, all of Alabama is dealing with classic midsummer heat.

On radar, showers and storms are scattered, and most active south of I-20 and west of I-65.

Storms will fade away after the sun sets.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The air aloft over Alabama will slowly cool, making the air more unstable. This will open the door for an increase in the number of scattered showers and storms over the weekend, with slowly lowering heat levels. The chance of any one spot getting wet is near 40 percent Saturday and around 50 percent Sunday. Most of the storms will occur from from 1 until 8 p.m., but we can’t totally rule out a late-night or morning shower.

The highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and in the 88- to 91-degree range Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms Monday and Tuesday, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. They will thin out a bit during the latter half of the week. Highs will be at or just over 90 degrees on most days.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin. Tropical storm formation is not expected through next week.

