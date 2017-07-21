More Zyp-ing around downtown with REV Birmingham to talk development projects

Part 2 of 2

Cool things are happening as part of the current downtown Birmingham renaissance.

Yesterday we showed you some of them on the first leg of our Zyp bike tour of downtown with REV Birmingham CEO David Fleming.

Today we bring you the rest of that tour with Fleming, which includes Railroad Park and the Parkside District, Powell Avenue Steam Plant, the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, Topgolf, Flats on 4th, 20 Midtown and Five Points South.

Fleming gives his insights and talks with some of the developers behind these major projects.

A Zyp Bike tour of Birmingham’s future Part 2 of 2 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.