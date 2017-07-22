Add summer vegetables to brighten up this yummy Greek pasta salad

Ready in 30 minutes, this pasta salad makes an excellent side dish and is easy to make ahead of time. Grab some fresh summer vegetables at the farmers market or from your garden to make it extra fresh.

Greek pasta salad

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 (16-ounce) package tri-color or garden rotini pasta

1 small red onion, chopped

2 small summer squash, chopped

1 (2.25-ounce) can sliced black olives, drained

1 (4-ounce) package feta cheese crumbles

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

1 (14-ounce) bottle Greek vinaigrette dressing

Instructions

1. Cook the pasta according to the package instructions and drain well.

2. Pour the pasta into a large bowl and add the other ingredients.

3. Toss well and refrigerate until serving.

4. If you’re going to be serving this the next day, wait until a few hours before the meal to add the dressing. If it sits in the refrigerator for too long, the pasta absorbs all of the dressing and the salad may become a little dry.

This recipe originally appeared in Shorelines.