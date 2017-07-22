On this day in Alabama history: Actress Louise Fletcher was born in Birmingham

July 22, 1934

Actress Louise Fletcher was born in Birmingham. Fletcher is best remembered for her portrayal of Nurse Ratched in the 1975 film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” for which she won an Academy Award, a British Academy of Film and Television Arts Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. She became only the third actress to win the three awards for a single performance, behind Audrey Hepburn and Liza Minnelli. Fletcher starred in a variety of television series, including “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Picket Fences,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “Heroes” and, most recently, “Shameless.” In 1999, Birmingham presented Fletcher with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the city’s inaugural Sidewalk Moving Picture Festival.

