On this day in Alabama history: Actress Louise Fletcher was born in Birmingham

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

On this day in Alabama history: Actress Louise Fletcher was born in Birmingham
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 23: Louise Fletcher looks at the Oscar statuette won for Best Actress in 1975 for her role in "One Flew Over the Cukoo's Nest" at the opening of the exhibition "And the Oscar Went To..." on January 23, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. The exhibit at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences features 100 Oscar award statuettes that were presented over the past 75 years. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

July 22, 1934

Actress Louise Fletcher was born in Birmingham. Fletcher is best remembered for her portrayal of Nurse Ratched in the 1975 film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” for which she won an Academy Award, a British Academy of Film and Television Arts Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. She became only the third actress to win the three awards for a single performance, behind Audrey Hepburn and Liza Minnelli. Fletcher starred in a variety of television series, including “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Picket Fences,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “Heroes” and, most recently, “Shameless.” In 1999, Birmingham presented Fletcher with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the city’s inaugural Sidewalk Moving Picture Festival.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 6: Actress Louise Fletcher attends the Sixth Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at The Hotel Bel-Air on February 6, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. The event was sponsored by AARP The Magazine, the world’s largest circulation magazine. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

 

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

 

business

Jefferson County receives $1.7 billion in orders for refinancing

Prev Story

Related Stories