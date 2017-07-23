Gateway Tire to invest $11 million in Alabama distribution center

Officials with Gateway Tire announced plans this week to invest $11 million to open a 200,000-square-foot tire distribution center in Dothan’s Westgate Industrial Park, adding heft to the area’s strong distribution/logistics sector.

The project will create 30 jobs initially, with more possible in the future.

Gov. Kay Ivey, who attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the distribution center on Wednesday, said Gateway Tire’s investment in the Dothan project shows the company’s confidence in the Alabama workforce.

“The City of Dothan and Houston County continue to lead the way in creating jobs and supporting economic development progress within the Wiregrass region,” Ivey said.

“Distribution is one of our foundational business targets within Accelerate Alabama 2.0, and we are excited to grow businesses within the vision set forth from our state economic development plan.”

Support system

Dennis King, vice president of corporate operations for Gateway Tire, said the company has received a high level of support for its project from the Alabama Department of Commerce; AIDT, the state workforce development agency; and several local entities, including the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This $11 million investment will be the start of our new 200,000-square foot distribution center,” King said. “We plan to start with 30 new jobs initially, with future plans for more growth once we are operational.

“The location in Westgate Industrial Park has the key infrastructure for our operation, and we really appreciate the warm welcome and support we have received by the Dothan and Houston County community,” he added.

Dothan Mayor Mike Schmitz said Gateway Tire is a great addition to the area’s business community.

“We listened to their needs for a Southeast distribution location, and then we worked to make it happen. They do business the way we like to do business — let us know your needs and then we will figure out how to make it happen,” he said. “We are very proud to be home to this new facility and look forward to a strong partnership with Gateway Tire.”

Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said Gateway Tire’s project adds diversity to the area’s distribution and logistics base.

“We appreciate the partnerships we have with the State of Alabama, and within our local community, to collaborate and work together to bring great jobs and significant investment into our area,” Culver said.

Gateway Tire’s new facility is designed to be expandable to 340,000 square feet, officials said.

Dunlap & Kyle Co., which does business as Gateway Tire and Service, was founded in 1929. It’s based in Batesville, Mississippi.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.