James Spann: Storms soak parts of Alabama, with flash flood warnings around Birmingham

FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS: Nearly stationary thunderstorms have dropped buckets of rain over the northern and eastern part of the Birmingham metro, where flash flood warnings have been issued. A flash flood warning is also in effect for parts of Blount County, including Oneonta, but thankfully rain there has diminished over the past 30 minutes.

Based on radar estimates, some places received more than 2 inches of rain in less than one hour.

Showers and storms will taper off once the sun goes down.

TOMORROW: The sun will be out at times, but again we expect scattered to numerous showers and storms with a high between 87 and 90 degrees. Most of the storms will come from noon until 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: The air will be more stable on these two days, meaning more sun and fewer showers and storms. Heat levels creep up again with a high in the 91- to 95-degree range. Any afternoon storms that form will be pretty isolated.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: An approaching surface front will bring another increase in the number of showers and storms to the state on Friday and Saturday, followed by drier air and only a small risk of a shower Sunday. Clearly the highest chance of rain over the weekend will be on Saturday, and even then it won’t rain all day, and it won’t rain everywhere. Highs on these three days should be generally in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: For now it looks like fairly routine weather for early August: partly sunny days with scattered showers and storms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours; highs between 87 and 90 on most days, which is below average for Alabama in midsummer.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40. We will produce this week’s show tonight at 8:30. You can watch it live here.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWx.