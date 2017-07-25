James Spann: Showers isolated in Alabama this afternoon

CALM AFTERNOON: After a very active morning with strong storms and flash flooding issues over parts of east Alabama, the radar is pretty quiet this afternoon with only isolated showers across central Alabama.

A mesoscale convective vortex (MCV) helped to produce slow-moving storms that dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain earlier today across parts of Tallapoosa, Chambers, Lee and Russell counties. Flash flood warnings were issued, but all of those have expired and the big rains are well to the east now.

The showers this evening will end once the sun goes down, and we should be dry overnight. Tomorrow the air will be more stable, and with an increased amount of sun we project a high between 91 and 94 degrees with only widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday will be another hot, humid summer day with a high in the mid 90s. After morning sunshine, thunderstorms will likely form by mid to late afternoon, and those could pack a punch. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk of severe storms for about the northern half of the state.

Friday will also feature scattered to numerous showers and storms as a surface front approaches the state from the north; Friday’s high will be close to 90.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: On Saturday, a number of showers and storms are likely ahead of that surface front, generally along and south of I-20. It won’t rain all day, but a few passing showers and storms are a pretty good possibility over the southern two-thirds of the state. Then, the Global Forecast System now shows a nice surge of dry, continental air moving into the state Sunday, meaning a mostly sunny and less humid day. Some north Alabama communities could start the day down in the 50s for a nice preview of fall; the high will be in the 80s. A very pleasant day for late July, typically the hottest part of summer.

NEXT WEEK: It now looks like dry air could very well hold in place Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s; then we will see the typical summer pattern of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms over the latter half of the week.

TROPICS: Dry air covers much of the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected at least for the next five days.

