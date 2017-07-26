James Spann: Hot, muggy for Alabama today, with storms later this week

James Spann: Hot, muggy day in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HOT, MUGGY SUMMER WEATHER: The upper ridge will strengthen across Alabama today, meaning highs in the low to mid 90s with just a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early tonight. Pretty much the same story tomorrow; the high will be in the 92- to 95-degree range with a few pop-up storms by afternoon, but there is a chance organized storms could reach far north Alabama late in the day and tomorrow night ahead of a surface front. The Storm Prediction Center has the northern third of Alabama in a “marginal risk” of severe storms for this potential.

FRIDAY: SPC has much of north Alabama in a “slight risk” of severe storms, with a “marginal risk” down into the southern counties of the state, thanks to the front to the north pushing southward. Anytime you have a good surface boundary around here in late July, storms associated with it can pack a punch.

The main risk with the heavier storms Friday afternoon and Friday night will come from wet microbursts, localized areas of damaging straight-line winds that can knock down trees and power lines. The high Friday will be close to 90 degrees for most spots.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The main chance of showers and storms Saturday will be along and south of I-20 as the front continues to move slowly southward. It won’t rain all day, but be ready for a passing shower or storm a time or two. And, storms Saturday afternoon could be pretty strong, especially over the southern half of the state. Saturday’s high will be in the 80s.

On Sunday, a rather refreshing airmass will drop down into the state featuring dry, continental air. This will mean a cooler morning and lower humidity during the day. Some of the cooler pockets across north Alabama could reach the upper 50s early Sunday morning. The sky will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Rather dry air for midsummer will continue to cover the state Monday, but moisture levels creep up again Tuesday with some risk of widely scattered storms. Then, rather typical weather is the story for the latter half of the week, with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Temperatures next week should be a bit below average, with highs in the 87- to 90-degree range most days.

TROPICS: A wave in the far eastern Atlantic could show slow organization over the next five days, but development will be pretty limited due to dry air. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

