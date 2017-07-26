James Spann: Sun, heat, storms for Alabama

BIG FLOODING PROBLEMS EARLIER: Serious flash flooding developed earlier this afternoon across parts of Vestavia Hills and Hoover, especially around Patton Creek, which flows under U.S. 31 just north of I-65.

Many cars were swept into the swollen Patton Creek, but so far we have heard of no injuries. Radar data suggests 4 inches of rain came down in this area between 11:30 and 1:30; flash flood warnings were issued for southern Jefferson and northern Shelby counties. Thankfully, the rain is pretty much over for this area for the rest of today and tonight.

We also had some flooding issues in parts of Etowah County today, particularly around Rainbow City. Scattered storms continue across Alabama as I write this; they will fade away later tonight.

TOMORROW: Not much change — hot and humid with a few scattered afternoon storms. The high will be in the 92- to 95-degree range.

FRIDAY: The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight risk” of severe storms in place for much of North Alabama, with a “marginal risk” down into the southern counties of the state.

An approaching surface front could bring strong to severe storms to the state Friday afternoon and Friday night; the main threat will come from wet microbursts — small-scale areas of damaging straight-line winds. Heavy rain will be an issue with the stronger storms as well.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Lingering storms are possible Saturday, especially during the morning, but drier air begins to flow into the state Saturday afternoon, and at this point the weather looks very nice Sunday, with sunshine in full force and lower humidity levels. Some of the cooler pockets across north Alabama could see a low in the upper 50s early Sunday for a nice preview of fall.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry Monday and possibly Tuesday. Then we will see scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms returning over the latter half of the week. Highs should be in the 87- to 90-degree range, which is below average for early August.

