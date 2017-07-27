Can’t Miss Alabama provides the ‘golden ticket’ to your best weekend

Here’s a family-friendly guide to fun activities across the state!

Can’t Miss Alabama for July 28-31

Truly a ‘Can’t Miss’ event: Brewfesters, get to Magic City Brewfest in Avondale July 29

You won’t want to miss Alabama’s premiere festival for craft beer at Avondale Park July 29 — just one of the reasons DK Eyewitness Travel ranks Birmingham the seventh of 15 best U.S. cities to visit this summer. Magic City Brewfest is the only place where you can sample delectable craft beers and sport an edible pretzel necklace … and take home a keepsake glass. Get your groove on to the Yellow Dandies and the Tropical Breeze Steel Band. Tickets for the ages 21 and up event are $45 at the door and $10 for designated drivers.

Take home a collectible glass. (Contributed) Magic City Brewfest is one of South’s top events. (Contributed)

See the Crape Myrtle Show at Jasmine Hill near Wetumpka

See nature show off her beautiful summer colors at Jasmine Hill‘s Crape Myrtle Show. More gorgeous flowers are blooming: water lilies, lotus, impatiens, caladiums, lantana, butterfly bushes and a variety of annuals. Attend on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children 3 to 12, and children 2 and under are free. Take as many photos as you wish. For more information, email [email protected] or call 334-263-5713. Jasmine Hill is at 3001 Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka.

Bountiful rains have produced lovely crape myrtles. (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter) Jasmine Hill has the Southeast’s largest collection of statuary. (Meg McKinney/Alabama NewsCenter) See lotus, impatiens, crape myrtle among myriad plants. (Meg McKinney, Alabama NewsCenter)

Get s-m-o-o-t-h with Jazz in the Park at McAlpine Park on Sunday evening

Hear smooth tunes from Birmingham Heritage Band and Eric Darius as part of the Jazz in the Park concert series Sunday, July 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attend the free show at McAlpine Park at 1115 Ave. F in Birmingham. For details, call 205-616-1735 or visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com/. See Facebook for notifications about inclement weather.

Darius will perform. (Bernard Lockhart) Members of the Birmingham Heritage Band. (Bernard Lockhart)

Get your jam on Thursday night with the July Jamz in Andalusia

Before school gets started, have a quality night out with the family at the July Jamz on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Andalusia. The action is at Springdale Estate, where local artists perform a variety of music and, best of all, it’s free. Attend at 505 E. 3 Notch St. in Andalusia.

Get your golden ticket to Willy Wonka – the Musical in Mobile

Willy Wonka – the Musical is every child’s fantasy come to life, as Charlie Bucket’s adventures unfold at the famed Wonka Chocolate Factory. All your favorite songs come alive, along with Oompa-Loompas and the five lucky children – and their guardians – seeking the elusive golden ticket. See this show for all ages Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. or the Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. Call 251-602-0630 to reserve your golden tickets. Playhouse in the Park is at 4851 Museum Drive in Mobile.

Don’t miss the Summer Makers Market in Anniston Friday

You’ll be feeling crafty while perusing art and homemade wares at the Summer Makers Market in Anniston. Enjoy food carts, demonstrations, live music and themed walking tours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 13th St. and Noble. Classic cars cruise in on the 1300 block. Don’t miss the fun!