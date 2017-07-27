James Spann: Lower heat levels for Alabama in days ahead, with storms on Friday

RADAR CHECK: On this hot, humid summer day we have scattered showers and storms mostly over the eastern half of Alabama; they are producing heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning as they move southeast.

Parts of Elmore and Tallapoosa counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning as I write this at 3:15 p.m.

Away from the storms, temperatures are mostly between 92 and 95 degrees with a partly sunny sky. Scattered storms will end after the sun goes down.

TOMORROW: A rare midsummer surface front will approach from the north and bring scattered to numerous showers and storms to the northern half of the state. Some of the storms will pack a punch; the Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk of severe storms for roughly the northern half of Alabama.

The main threat from the heavier storms will come from strong straight-line winds as they move southward. The high tomorrow will drop back into the mid to upper 80s because of clouds and showers.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A rather refreshing airmass for midsummer drops into the state. On Saturday, north and central Alabama will be dry and less humid; showers and storms remain possible over the southern counties of the state, and the SPC has a marginal risk of severe weather defined there. Sunday will feature sunshine in full supply statewide with low humidity for late July. We project a high in the upper 80s both days. Also, Sunday morning will feel pretty good, with potential for upper 50s in the cooler pockets across north Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning will offer another preview of fall, with potential for upper 50s across north Alabama. The weather stays dry Monday and Tuesday, with a good supply of sunshine both days; then we will bring back the usual risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms Wednesday through Friday. Highs for the week will be mostly in the 87- to 90-degree range, below average for early August.

TROPICS: A weak tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic could show some slow organization over the next five days, but the air in the region is drier and development, if any, will be very gradual. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

