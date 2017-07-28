On this day in Alabama history: WWI corporal’s actions saved men in platoon

July 28, 1918

Corp. Sidney E. Manning assumed control of his automatic rifle platoon near Breuvannes, France and, despite severe wounds, provided cover fire that allowed his platoon to capture an enemy position. A member of the 167th Alabama Infantry Regiment, Manning refused shelter and medical attention until all the remaining men reached safety. He was wounded nine times. For his actions, Manning became one of two Alabamians to receive the Medal of Honor during World War I. Gen. John J. Pershing, commander of the American Expeditionary Forces, later cited Manning’s exploits as one of the 10 most courageous acts of the war.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.