Dill pickle dip can cool down a summer day

Whether you’re heading to the lake, hanging out by the pool or spending some time with friends before summer is over, this dip is a crowd-pleaser you can but together in 20 minutes.

Dill Pickle Dip Recipe

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1½ cups finely diced kosher dill pickles

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

2-4 tablespoons pickle juice

Instructions

In a medium bowl, combine the pickles, cream cheese, garlic powder and salt. Add the pickle juice gradually to get the mixture to dipping consistency. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, then serve chilled alongside crackers, potato chips or vegetables.

This recipe originally appeared in Shorelines. For more recipes from Stacey Little, visit Southern Bite.