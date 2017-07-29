Dill pickle dip can cool down a summer day

Whether you’re heading to the lake, hanging out by the pool or spending some time with friends before summer is over, this dip is a crowd-pleaser you can but together in 20 minutes.
Dill Pickle Dip Recipe
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1½ cups finely diced kosher dill pickles
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon salt
2-4 tablespoons pickle juice
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, combine the pickles, cream cheese, garlic powder and salt.
- Add the pickle juice gradually to get the mixture to dipping consistency.
- Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, then serve chilled alongside crackers, potato chips or vegetables.
This recipe originally appeared in Shorelines. For more recipes from Stacey Little, visit Southern Bite.