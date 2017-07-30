On this day in Alabama history: Neil Bonnett was born in Birmingham

July 30, 1946

NASCAR driver Neil Bonnett was born in Birmingham. A member of the famous Alabama Gang of drivers, Bonnett earned his start in racing as a crew member for Alabamian Bobby Allison before launching his own career as a driver. In 18 years of racing, Bonnett won 18 races and finished in the top 10 156 times. He appeared in the 1990 film “Days of Thunder” and served as a successful race commentator and television host until his death in 1994. Bonnett was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.

