Ballard House Project aims to preserve Birmingham’s black history

History is at root “his story.” Someone must tell it and have it recorded for others to have access to it, share it and know it. The Ballard House Project held its “Gather for Community Conversations” July 28 as part of such a discovery.

Founded by Majella and Herschell Hamilton, The Ballard House Project has held several conversations in an effort to discover the history of the black community before the civil rights movement.

The project was formed to restore and renovate the Ballard House, built by an African-American physician in the 1940s, and to gather and educate the community about Birmingham’s early African-American history.

The “Community Conversations” covered a wide variety of topics, Herschell Hamilton said: “conversations about early history in Birmingham, the early business community at the turn of the 20th century, the progress in African-American businesses, … the cuisine and the heritage of food and family gathering, and economic empowerment issues in the city of Birmingham.”

Before the movement

The “Community Conversations” took place at the Linn-Henley Research Library, a fitting place to talk about history.

“Previously we have had community conversations that have focused on specific industries or specific communities,” Hamilton said. “We had a community conversation with people here in Birmingham who grew up in the Smithfield community. We have also had a community conversation around the early African-American physicians that came to Birmingham, doing a lot of research to find out that the first black physicians actually came to Birmingham in the 1890s, and connected with people who are their relatives and the physicians that practiced in the ‘30s and ‘40s, talking with them about their experiences and their history.

“What we are doing is highlighting the African-American history in the city of Birmingham in the decades leading up to the civil rights movement, because what we have found historically is that many people know about the movement, but not many people know about the history of the community and how it evolved prior to that time,” he said.

During the session the question was asked, “How can we ensure the history is passed on when so many young parents do not know their history to share with the children?”

“Take after Hebrew school,” Hamilton said. “If you were Hebrew, Saturday you have Hebrew school and it teaches them their history. This was outside of their educational curriculum they were given. It ensures that they understand and never forget their history, and the Children’s Defense Fund years ago had Saturday school. If we can’t change the curriculum in schools to know the history that you all have been talking about — which is a rich history that every student in Alabama needs to know — then we are going to have to deliver that history to them in some form or fashion.”

Resourceful forebears

The Ballard House Project also plans to bring early African-American history into schools to enrich youth with knowledge of themselves and the community they live in.

“The executive director at the Ballard House, Majella Hamilton, and the board members want to make sure that this history that we are capturing through oral histories and community conversations is shared with students not only in the Birmingham school system but also the surrounding suburban school systems, because one of the things that came up in this session today is that it is not only important that African-American people know their history, it’s also important that the broader community know about the early African-American history,” Herschell Hamilton said.

“The amazing things that were being done by that group of people in this community need to be known and appreciated. I think it helps people get a better prospection of who we are. She (Majella Hamilton) has been having conversations with the local school system about participating and creating community conversations in after-school programs and incorporating some of these pieces of history that we have into the curriculum in the school, so that they will begin to have greater appreciation for their history and the history of the community here in Birmingham.”

Black businesses formed during the 20th century can be referenced as examples of successful businesses.

“Jamison Davis, during his segment, was talking about early African-American business. He identified and talked about specific businesses that were formed and ran successfully during the turn of the 20th century. It was really interesting to see how folks in our community came together (and) pooled money, resources and talent to create significant businesses. He also talked about how strategically businesses functioned even in a segregated society,” Hamilton said.

“There was one tailoring business, and while they couldn’t go to the department stores and shop, the department stores liked the skill set that they had, and they brought their clothes to them to tailor their customers’ clothes. That’s a sign that even during that period of time African-American businesses were enterprising and resourceful. Even though they couldn’t go and shop at those stores, they could provide services to those same stores,” he said.

“What we will do is take that kind of information and ensure that we bake it into the program so that people will know about that level of resourcefulness and make it relevant to issues that occur in the marketplace today.”

More to come

You can expect to hear more from The Ballard House Project in the coming months.

“During the fall, sessions at the school will begin,” said Hamilton. “We have these periodic events we call ’Gather at the Ballard House.’ We have a speaker who comes and addresses the group about a specific topic relevant to some historical aspects in the community and makes it relevant to contemporary issues.”

History has been shared at the gatherings both about and by some of the influential people in the city’s African-American history.

Richard Arrington, Birmingham’s first black mayor,shared “war stories” of his experience. Former Jefferson County Circuit Judge Helen Shores Lee and her sister talked about their days growing up as the daughters of Arthur Shores, a key civil rights attorney.

Birmingham businessman Barry Johnson talked about his experiences working with the Obama administration and how relationships, commerce and funding are important.

“We need to utilize all of those things in order to create thriving and successful businesses. We are looking forward to more of those ‘gather’ events in the upcoming months,” Hamilton said.

Once the history shared in conversation is researched and verified, the Ballard House Project documents and distributes it via various media.

“We are going to take that information and create podcasts, video clips and other forms of content that we can distribute throughout the community and distribute to news and media organizations, distribute to the local corporations so that people over time gain the rich knowledge of the rich history that exists within the community,” Hamilton said.