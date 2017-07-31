Educational conference for youths features historical and current lessons

By Brittany Faush-Johnson

Quentin Riggins is senior vice president of Governmental and Corporate Affairs for Alabama Power. (Contributed)

For six weeks, the Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute’s (SYLDI) summer program teaches intensive education around all aspects of successful living for its student participants.

Topics included in this 2017 Innovation and Leadership Summer Program highlight coding, financial literacy and health and wellness information. The program kicked off in early June and concludes Friday, Aug. 4.

Part of the curriculum included a week-long trip to Washington, D.C., for a “Field Study.”

The tour included a stop in Birmingham at Alabama Power, as the students heard from company leaders about the value of the information they learn and how they can use it.

Doris Crenshaw is the CEO of SYLDI and is passionate about her commitment to deposit these knowledge keys into the next generation.

Educational conference takes students from Alabama to our nation’s Capitol from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Myla Calhoun is vice president of Charitable Giving for Alabama Power. (Contributed)
