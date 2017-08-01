Alabama Legacy Moment: Alabama Fever

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Alabama Fever
Steve Murray of the Alabama Department of Archives and History, talks about Alabama Fever. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Alabama Fever.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Alabama Fever from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

