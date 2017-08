After a fair amount of buildup during the A-Day Game, the offseason and SEC Media Days, the 2017 version of the Auburn Tigers began to take shape on Monday with the start of fall practice.

Head coach Gus Malzahn has been very optimistic leading up to the new football season. Did he still have that same optimism after the first day of practice? Watch the video below.

Head coach Gus Malzahn recaps the first day of fall practice for the Auburn Tigers football team from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.