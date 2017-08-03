On this day in Alabama history: Jesse Owens won first of four gold medals

August 3, 1936

Jesse Owens won his first of four gold medals at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. A native of Oakville, Owens eventually won gold medals in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash, the long jump, and the 4 x 100-meter relay. He was the most successful athlete at the games, and his feats challenged the myth of white superiority in the heart of Nazi Germany. Owens was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the inaugural class of the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame. His achievements are celebrated at the Jesse Owens Memorial Park and Museum in Oakville.

Jesse Owens (1913-1980) was a dominating track and field athlete during the 1930s, breaking world records and winning four gold medals in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, a feat unmatched until Carl Lewis accomplished it in 1984. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame) Jesse Owens shocked the world in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin when he won gold medals in the long jump, the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, and the 4 x 100-meter relay. His achievement was a direct repudiation of the white supremacist views of Germany’s ruling Nazi Party. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Library of Congress) Jesse Owens beat George Case in a 100-yard dash held as a promotion for Bill Veeck’s Cleveland Indians at Cleveland Stadium in 1946. Case was known as the fastest base runner in the major leagues at the time. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Library of Congress) 1936 U.S. Olympic 4×100 meter relay team. Jesse Owens (left), Ralph Metcalfe (second left), Foy Draper (second right) and Frank Wykoff (right). The USA won the gold in this event. (IOC Olympic Museum, Switzerland, Wikipedia) Naoto Tajima, left, Jesse Owens, center, and Carl Ludwig “Lutz” Long, right, won the bronze, gold, and silver medals, respectively, in the long jump event at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, Germany. Long reportedly helped Owens with advice in the event after the American fouled twice during a qualifying round, a courageous gesture of sportsmanship in 1930s Nazi Germany. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Library of Congress)

