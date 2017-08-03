Music is all around at Secret Stages, Women in Jazz Festival, Main Street Music Festival and more in Can’t Miss Alabama

Break free from your old routine and enjoy these great summer shows.

Secret Stages

More than 60 bands will perform at Secret Stages Aug. 4-5 in the Loft District of downtown Birmingham. Entertainment from California to Florida includes Alabama Rose, Dasher, Afrobeta, Spocka Summa and other artists. Go here for the complete lineup. Click for tickets. Cameras are welcome. All music stages are within a two-block radius.

Secret Stages is located at 1st and 2nd avenues between 22nd and 24th streets North.

Visit https://www.secretstages.net/shows/ for the details.

Sinbad at the Comedy Club

If you want to beat the heat, cool down at the Stardome Comedy Club with stand-up comedian and actor Sinbad Sunday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. He is known for the “Sinbad Show,” HBO specials and TV shows, which includes “A Different World” and “The Cosby Show.”

General admission is $33.

For more information, visit the website or call 205-444-0008.

The Stardome is located at 1818 Data Drive in Hoover.

Cool down from the summer heat at the Stardome Comedy Club. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) Cool down from the summer heat at the Stardome Comedy Club. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter)

Jazz in the Park

Listeners of all ages will enjoy the Jazz in the Park concert series Sunday, Aug. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces. The concert series is traveling across the state featuring a variety of concerts. Sherry Reeves and James “PJ” Spraggins are the featured musicians for this event. Admission is free.

Click here for the complete schedule.

Call 205-616-1735 or visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com/.

Jazz in the Park. (Contributed) Jazz in the Park 2017. (Contributed) Jazz in the Park 2017 at Arlington Antebellum Home & Gardens. (Contributed)

Women in Jazz Festival

The 3rd annual Women in Jazz Festival is Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Madison. The jazz festival will feature singer and actress Freda Payne. Payne’s “Tribute to Ella” tour celebrates Ella Fitzgerald’s 100th birthday anniversary. Payne’s hits include “Band of Gold” and “Bring the Boys Home.” Other artists include jazz saxophonist Paula Atherton and singer and songwriter BJ (Bettye Jo Miller). The festival will offer a dance floor, vendors, cash bar and food. Admission is $25.

VIP tickets are available.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 256-262-7911.

Great summer music is on tap all weekend long. (Getty Images) It is not too late to enjoy a fabulous summer concert. (Getty Images)

Main Street Music Festival

Albertville’s free Main Street Music Festival is Aug. 4-5. Singer and songwriter Bret Michaels takes the stage on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Michaels hits with Poison include “”I Won’t Forget You,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Nothin’ But a Good Time.” Riley Green will open for Michaels. Saturday entertainment includes country singers John Anderson, Jacob Bryant and Sweet Tea.

The gates open Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m.

Follow this link for the complete lineup.

Don’t miss out on big fun at your favorite concert. (Alabama NewsCenter/file) Don’t miss out on big fun at your favorite concert. (Gary Estwick/Alabama NewsCenter) Don’t miss out on the fun at your favorite concert. (Teresa Zúñiga Odom/Alabama NewsCenter)

For more information about parking, click here.

Donations are welcome.

Visit the website for more details.

The festival is located at 316 Sand Mountain Drive in Albertville.

Summer Flower Show

Enjoy Jasmine Hill’s Summer Flower Show through Thursday, Aug. 27. The 22-acre garden will showcase an array of beautiful summer flowers. The hours are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10, for children ages 3 to 12 are $6 and children 3 and under are free.

Photos are allowed.

Jasmine Hill’s Summer Flower Show. (Contributed) Jasmine Hill’s Summer Flower Show. (Contributed) Jasmine Hill’s Summer Flower Show. (Contributed) Jasmine Hill’s Summer Flower Show. (Contributed)

For more information, email [email protected] or call 334-263-5713.

Click here for ticket information.

Jasmine Hill is located at 3001 Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka.