Walmart Training Academy in Chelsea introduces first graduating class

The Chelsea Walmart Supercenter has a new addition – a Training Academy that will supply valuable skills to its leadership team.

A graduation program and ribbon-cutting ceremony were held today for 50 supervisors.

Each week, nearly 100 employees will be trained from 29 Walmart stores across the greater Birmingham region.



Chelsea Walmart opens its Training Academy from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Some of the communities included for the training are Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Calera, Gardendale, Hoover, Hueytown, Springville and Pelham. The training sessions include classroom and sales floor learning opportunities for the supervisors. Also, training will be tailored to the specific department in which they work.

Training Academy graduates join Walmart leadership in cutting the ribbon for the academy’s official opening. (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) Ad promoting the new Training Academy inside the store. Nearly 100 associates will be trained each week. (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) A look inside one of the new training classes. (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) Graduates listen to program speakers before they take the stage. (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) Congratulatory banner hangs just outside the Chelsea store. (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter)

John Tow, regional general manager, said by providing this kind of training, customers will enjoy a consistent experience, no matter where they are served.

Each graduating supervisor received a certificate at the ceremony. After it was over, visitors were invited to look at the new training academy, which is in the rear of the store.

The Chelsea Training Academy is one of 200 that will be opened by year’s end to serve the 4,600 Walmart stores across the country. These academies are being built as part of Walmart’s nearly $3 billion commitment to train its employees.

It’s part of a number of major investments Walmart is making in Alabama over the next several months.