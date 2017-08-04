Punta Clara’s sweet treats are among the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

The days “old fashioned” is most often used as a pejorative or a put-down.

But there is still the rare occasion where calling something “old fashioned” is the highest form of flattery.

Such is the case at Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear.

We’ve shared this Alabama Maker’s story with you before but we are back with a focus on its divinity and pecan planks, which made their sweet, old-fashioned way onto the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Punta Clara Kitchen brings divinity to 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.