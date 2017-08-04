Punta Clara’s sweet treats are among the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

By Chad Allen

Classic candies like divinity are still made the old-fashioned way at Punta Clara Kitchen. (Mark Sandlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

The days “old fashioned” is most often used as a pejorative or a put-down.

But there is still the rare occasion where calling something “old fashioned” is the highest form of flattery.

Such is the case at Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear.

We’ve shared this Alabama Maker’s story with you before but we are back with a focus on its divinity and pecan planks, which made their sweet, old-fashioned way onto the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Punta Clara Kitchen brings divinity to 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

Pecan planks, or pecan brittle, is good out of bag or as a topping on ice cream. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)
Punta Clara Kitchen is a Point Clear landmark. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)
