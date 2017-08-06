Air Performance to add 18 jobs in Geneva County expansion

Air Performance, which fabricates a wide range of custom architectural products, announced plans to invest more than $1 million to double the size of its Geneva County manufacturing operation. The project will initially create 18 jobs, with the potential for more in the future.

Air Performance now operates a 40,000-square-foot manufacturing site in Hartford, which employs a majority of the company’s 70 workers. The state-of-the-art facility uses modern CNC fabrication technology to produce commercial louvers, sunshades and specialized aluminum products for major building projects.

The expansion, announced at a groundbreaking ceremony in Geneva County, comes at a time when Air Performance has been awarded several new commercial projects.

These include the Hudson Yards Tower A in New York City; the Porsche Tower and the Brickell City Centre, both in Miami; the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.; and the Comcast Innovation and Technology Center in Philadelphia.

“This expansion sets our company up to continue growing,” said David Bearden, president and CEO of Air Performance. “We have a great team and first-class workforce.”

Bearden said the expansion is being made possible by support from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Hartford Mayor Jeff Sorrells, state Rep. Donnie Chesteen and Wiregrass Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) Executive Director Jonathan Tullos. Vince Perez, a project manager at the Alabama Department of Commerce, was also involved in the project.

“Air Performance’s expansion project in Geneva County makes a strong statement about the pro-business environment we have in Alabama,” Ivey said.

‘Solid foundation’

Air Performance’s new 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will be the first building constructed in the 90-acre Geneva County Industrial Park since 2003. The park is off Alabama Highway 167 in Hartford, which has a population of 2,600.

“We are excited about the opportunities this expansion will bring to the city of Hartford and to Geneva County,” Sorrells said. “We hope that this expansion continues to build a solid foundation for Air Performance and the industrial park.

“I want people to know that Hartford and Geneva County are pro-job and pro-business,” he added.

The WECD’s Tullos said a high level of cooperation moved the Air Performance project forward in the southeast Alabama county.

“While economic development at the local level is difficult, nothing is more rewarding than watching a team like David’s at Air Performance work successfully to create jobs with local and state leaders.”

Birmingham-based ServisFirst Bank is providing financing for the project.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.