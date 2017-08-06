On this day in Alabama history: State disbanded Magic City Guards

August 6, 1887

The state government disbanded the Magic City Guards, the state’s first black militia. Organized in 1883, the Magic City Guards was one of three black militias in Alabama created after the Civil War. The state organized the militias – including the Magic City Guards in Birmingham, Gilmer’s Rifles in Mobile and the Capital City Guards in Montgomery – as the Alabama State Troopers. The latter two militias maintained a reputation as well-drilled, well-disciplined and well-uniformed into the late 19th century, but faced persistent discrimination and saw almost no action compared to their white counterparts. The state disbanded the final black militia, the Capital City Guards, in 1905.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Reuben Romulus Mims led Mobile’s Gilmer’s Rifles and was later promoted to major of the Alabama State Troops. He became involved in Mobile politics and worked as a letter carrier for many years. Mims also was Grandmaster of Masons for the State of Alabama for 15 years. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of The Huntsville Journal) Abraham Calvin Caffey, c. 1894. He led the Capital City Guards based in Montgomery and was a Sunday-school superintendent and active Mason. (Photograph of Abraham Calvin Caffey by H.P. Tresslar, courtesy of Beth Taylor Muskat through the Encyclopedia of Alabama)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.