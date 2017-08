There has been no starting quarterback or punter named yet, but Auburn‘s first fall scrimmage on Monday did answer some other questions for head coach Gus Malzahn.

In addition to getting some meaningful reps in for its three younger running backs, the first-team defense showed why it is the first-team defense.

Hear from the head coach in the video below.

Auburn’s first scrimmage answers some questions for head coach Gus Malzahn from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.