On this day in Alabama history: First woman elected to Alabama Legislature

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

Hattie Hooker Wilkins (1875-1949) was the first woman elected to the Alabama Legislature. She was a founding member of the Selma Suffrage Association and was heavily involved in the effort to pass the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Photo courtesy of Ann Wilkins Dalton)

August 8, 1922

Selma native Hattie Hooker Wilkins became the first woman elected to a seat in the Alabama Legislature. A leading suffragist in the state, Wilkins helped found the Selma Suffrage Association, served as a member of the Alabama Equal Suffrage Association, and organized the Alabama League of Women Voters. She was one of three women to run for seats in the state Legislature in 1922, but the only one to win election. As a state representative, Wilkins focused on reforming education and health care, and headed the committee on public health. She chose not to seek a second term in office. Wilkins was inducted into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame in 1997.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Portrait of Hattie Wilkins (July 28, 1875–1949), American progressive-era suffragist and women’s rights activist from Alabama. (Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame, Wikipedia)

 

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

