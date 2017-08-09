Crimson Tide puts on pads for first time this fall practice

It started sounding like football with the crack of pads in the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility Tuesday at the University of Alabama as the Crimson Tide donned pads for the first time this fall.

The two-hour practice was the fifth of 25 as the team prepares for its season opener against Florida State University in Atlanta on Sept. 2.

Alabama is conducting a week of single practices as it prepares for its first scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium.