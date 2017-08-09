On this day in Alabama history: Way Bandy was born in Birmingham

August 9, 1941

Makeup artist Way Bandy was born in Birmingham. Bandy worked as a freelance artist in the theater, film, and fashion industries and became one of the first well-known and highest-paid makeup artists of the 1970s. Over the course of his career, he worked with hundreds of celebrities, including Farrah Fawcett, Elizabeth Taylor, Cher, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand and Aretha Franklin. He authored the best-selling makeup manual Designing Your Face in 1977 and a second manual, Styling Your Face, in 1981. His work was frequently featured in editorials by Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar, and Rolling Stone. In 1986, Bandy died of AIDS-related pneumonia at the age of 45.

