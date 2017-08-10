James Spann: Muggy days ahead for Alabama, with occasional showers, storms

James Spann: Moist, unstable air mass hangs around Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

NO DROUGHT WORRIES ANYTIME SOON: Today will be another day with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across Alabama. A flash flood warning was in effect for parts of Madison County in the Tennessee Valley through 7:30 a.m.

The highest coverage of showers and storms will come this afternoon and early tonight, and the sky will remain generally cloudy, although the sun will peek out at times. The high today will be in the mid 80s for most communities.

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Same story. Precipitable water values will remain high, and we will deal with a few passing showers and thunderstorms from time to time all three days. It’s impossible to give you specific start/stop times for rain, but be ready for a shower or storm at any hour of the day or night.

On the positive side, there will be some nice breaks in the rain, and the sun should break through occasionally. Daytime temperatures remain below average, with highs in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Nothing to sweep out the moist air. For much of the week we will have more clouds than sun, with the daily risk of showers and storms. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s. There’s no sign of any consistent 90-degree heat for the next 15 days, which is pretty remarkable for mid-August in Alabama.

SOLAR ECLIPSE WEATHER: It is still too early to provide an accurate forecast for the eclipse on Aug. 21. The Global Forecast System doesn’t look very encouraging, but this could easily change.

TROPICS: Hurricane Franklin moved into Mexico late last night; it will dissipate in coming days. Invest 99L is northeast of the Leeward Islands; there’s some chance it shows some organization this weekend, but it will recurve into the open Atlantic and is no threat to the U.S. One more disturbance is east of Miami, and is not expected to develop.

