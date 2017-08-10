On this day in Alabama history: ‘Orator of Secession’ was born in Georgia

August 10, 1814

Political leader William Lowndes Yancey was born in Georgia. Sometimes referred to as the “Orator of Secession,” Yancey moved to Alabama during the “Alabama Fever” land rush of the mid-1830s. He served two terms each in the Alabama Legislature and the U.S. Congress and quickly became one of the nation’s staunchest advocates for slavery and other Southern rights. In 1860, he helped convince Alabama and six other slave states to leave the Democratic National Convention and to call secession conventions after the election of President Abraham Lincoln. Yancey served as a diplomat and senator for the Confederate States of America until his death in 1863.

