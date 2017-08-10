Scattered heavy downpours across Alabama

RADAR CHECK: A number of showers and storms, some with very heavy rain, are over Alabama this afternoon… moving eastward.

Away from the storms, the sun is out in spots with temperatures mostly in the mid 80s. We will maintain the chance of a few passing showers tonight in the moist, unstable airmass over Alabama.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: The overall pattern won’t change much. We will be dealing with an “ocean of humidity” all three days, and a passing shower or storm will be possible at just about any hour of the day or night. But, on the positive side, the sun will be out at times, and daytime temperatures will remain below average. The high tomorrow will be in the mid 80s, followed by upper 80s over the weekend. A few spots could touch 90 degrees Saturday or Sunday afternoon.

Stronger storms will bring heavy rain, but widespread flooding problems are not expected. If you have something planned outdoors, it is impossible to know the exact placement and timing of the showers, but just be ready for them, and get indoors if you hear thunder.

NEXT WEEK: Muggy, showery summer weather continues. More clouds than sun each day with scattered showers and storms, numerous at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

TROPICS: Former Hurricane Franklin is over Mexico and dissipating this afternoon. We have one weak tropical wave just southeast of Daytona Beach, Florida; development is not expected there. Another wave is northeast of the Leeward Islands; conditions will slowly improve and this could become better organized over the weekend. If anything happens to form, most likely it will recurve harmlessly into the open Atlantic without threatening the U.S. East Coast.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page. The Beach Forecast is partially underwritten by the support of Brett/Robinson Vacation Rentals in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Click here to see Brett/Robinson’s Own Your Summer specials now!

WEATHER BRAINS: Don’t forget you can listen to our weekly 90 minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including our meteorologists here at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks…

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWx.