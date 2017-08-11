James Spann: Some weekend sun for Alabama, but storms still possible

MOIST AIR HANGING OVER ALABAMA: We have a number of scattered showers on radar this afternoon across the northern half of Alabama, moving to the east. So far the showers have been relatively light, and there have been no flash flooding issues. Still, the National Weather Service Birmingham continues a flash flood watch for parts of east-central Alabama through tonight.

Strong storms are approaching northwest Alabama, and the Storm Prediction Center has the northwest corner of the state in a marginal risk of severe storms; gusty winds and small hail are the main threats.

Temperatures again today are well below average, with low to mid 80s for most communities.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not too sure we will see much change tomorrow — more clouds than sun, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms; the high will be in the mid to upper 80s. But the Global Forecast System continues to suggest Sunday will trend drier, with fewer showers and a little more sunshine. Some spots could touch 90 degrees Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: For Monday we will forecast a mix of sun and clouds with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Then showers and storms should become more numerous through midweek as the air aloft becomes a little colder, and the air a bit more unstable. Highs through the week will be mostly in the 85- to 89-degree range.

TROPICS: A disturbance north of Puerto Rico has some chance of slow development in coming days, but if anything forms it will recurve into the open Atlantic and won’t be a threat to the U.S. East Coast. The rest of the Atlantic basin, for now, is quiet.

