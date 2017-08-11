James Spann: Flash flood watch for east Alabama

James Spann: Tropical moisture means another wet day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SOUPY AIR HANGS OVER ALABAMA: A flash flood watch is in effect today for roughly the eastern half of the state, basically for areas along and east of I-65.

Some communities received 2 to 4 inches of rain over the past 24 hours in the flash flood watch area; in fact, radar data suggests a small area near Warrior, in northern Jefferson County, picked up 6 inches of rain last night. With the ground totally saturated, it won’t take much rain for flooding problems to develop again.

The radar was quiet at daybreak, but showers and storms will increase again this afternoon and tonight in the moist environment over Alabama. The sun will peek out at times, and the high today will be in the mid 80s for most places, below average for mid-August in Alabama.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, Sumter, Talladega and Tallapoosa counties early this morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: There is evidence that showers and storms will be a little fewer in number tomorrow and Sunday as the air becomes slightly more stable; we will mention scattered showers and storms both days, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs between 87 and 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Very moist air hangs around, meaning we will have scattered to numerous showers and storms daily with only a limited amount of sun; highs will remain mostly in the mid to upper 80s.

TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE: A weak tropical wave is near the Atlantic coast of Florida; development there is unlikely. Another wave is northeast of Puerto Rico; if anything develops there in coming days it will recurve into the open Atlantic and seems to be no threat to the U.S. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet for now.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWx.