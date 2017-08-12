Summer soup recipe: watermelon and tomato gazpacho

Nothing says summer more than fresh tomatoes and watermelon. Enjoy the flavors of summer with this easy, fresh gazpacho recipe.

Watermelon and Tomato Gazpacho



Ingredients

3 medium to large tomatoes, cored

1/2 seedless watermelon with rind removed

1 red onion

1 cucumber, peeled

3 oz. red wine vinegar

2 oz. extra virgin olive oil

1 sprig of basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In batches, use a food processor to blend all ingredients to a thick consistency. It may help to use a strainer with medium-sized holes to stop any chunks or seeds from ending up in the final soup. In large mixing bowl, stir to combine all ingredients, seasoning the soup to your liking.

Beer Pairing: Paw Paw’s Peach Wheat

This recipe originally appeared in Shorelines.