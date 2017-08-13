Gov. Ivey announces $4M to expand USA Medical Center’s trauma unit

Following a tour of the University of South Alabama Medical Center on Aug. 9, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that $4 million from an economic development bond issue will be directed to the cost of renovating and expanding the hospital’s Level 1 Trauma Center.

The funds will allow USA Medical Center to expand and modernize the current space, enhancing the hospital’s ability to accommodate patients with traumatic injuries and respond to mass casualty situations in the region.

Surrounded by community and business leaders, Ivey recognized the need for expansion of USA Medical Center’s existing Emergency Department.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, right, tours the USA Medical Center. (Daniel Sparkman/Governor’s Office) Alabama Governor Kay Ivy speaks during a press conference at USA Medical Center as USA President Tony Waldrop, center, and USA Medical Center Administrator Sam Dean listen. (University of South Alabama)

“We are proud to support the work of USA Medical Center as the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center,” Ivey said. “We depend on this care for our citizens. This service is also vital to our state’s economic development efforts, as corporations demand this level of care when they look to relocate to our state.”

USA Medical Center is the only hospital in the region where patients can receive the highest level of care when a traumatic injury occurs. A dedicated trauma team of specialized physicians and staff is on standby at the hospital 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ready to help patients at a moment’s notice.

USA leaders praised Ivey’s announcement and her acknowledgement of the unique role played by USA Medical Center and USA Health.

“We are grateful Gov. Ivey and state lawmakers recognize the importance of an expanded Level 1 Trauma Center in our region and the role our dedication to quality health care has in attracting more businesses here,” said University of South Alabama President Dr. Tony Waldrop.