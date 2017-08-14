Jarrett Stidham named starting quarterback at Auburn

Earlier today, coach Gus Malzahn announced via Twitter that Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham will be the starting quarterback at Auburn this year.

Just told team @Jarrett_Stidham will be the starting QB. The team is excited for Jarrett and ready for the season!#WarEagle | #OurTime — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) August 14, 2017

The announcement comes two days after Auburn’s second scrimmage where the second team and young players were the focus.

Malzahn said there was noticeable improvement from the offense compared to the first scrimmage. Hear what else he had to say.

Gus Malzahn on Auburn’s second fall scrimmage from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.