Jarrett Stidham named starting quarterback at Auburn

By Mark Jerald

Jarrett Stidham was named Auburns starting quarterback heading into the 2017 season. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)

Earlier today, coach Gus Malzahn announced via Twitter that Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham will be the starting quarterback at Auburn this year.

The announcement comes two days after Auburn’s second scrimmage where the second team and young players were the focus.

Malzahn said there was noticeable improvement from the offense compared to the first scrimmage. Hear what else he had to say.

Gus Malzahn on Auburn’s second fall scrimmage from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

