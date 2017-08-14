Rotaract Club equips students for school year

The Rotaract Club of Birmingham helped kick off a new school year for Birmingham-area students at its annual School Supply Giveaway on Aug. 5.

“This is an opportunity for us to help parents check one more item off their to-do lists as school begins by providing students basic supplies they need to learn and start the new school year off on a positive note,” said Rotaract Club President Martha Miller.

Backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out to 1,000 students.

“With economic challenges still facing our community, many students remain without the basic supplies necessary to start their school year,” said Rotaract Service Director Ashley Rhea. “Through the support of our community partners and our dedicated members, we were able to put 1,000 backpacks into the hands of 1,000 smiling kids. We’re tremendously proud of that.”

Rotaract Club of Birmingham volunteers worked with the Birmingham Public Library and Birmingham City Schools to distribute backpacks full of school supplies to 1,000 Birmingham students who needed them. (Rotaract Club of Birmingham) Rotaract Club of Birmingham volunteers worked with the Birmingham Public Library and Birmingham City Schools to distribute backpacks full of school supplies to 1,000 Birmingham students who needed them. (Rotaract Club of Birmingham) Rotaract Club of Birmingham volunteers worked with the Birmingham Public Library and Birmingham City Schools to distribute backpacks full of school supplies to 1,000 Birmingham students who needed them. (Rotaract Club of Birmingham) Rotaract Club of Birmingham volunteers worked with the Birmingham Public Library and Birmingham City Schools to distribute backpacks full of school supplies to 1,000 Birmingham students who needed them. (Rotaract Club of Birmingham) Rotaract Club of Birmingham volunteers worked with the Birmingham Public Library and Birmingham City Schools to distribute backpacks full of school supplies to 1,000 Birmingham students who needed them. (Rotaract Club of Birmingham) Rotaract Club of Birmingham volunteers worked with the Birmingham Public Library and Birmingham City Schools to distribute backpacks full of school supplies to 1,000 Birmingham students who needed them. (Rotaract Club of Birmingham) Rotaract Club of Birmingham volunteers worked with the Birmingham Public Library and Birmingham City Schools to distribute backpacks full of school supplies to 1,000 Birmingham students who needed them. (Rotaract Club of Birmingham)

The School Supply Giveaway was a partnership with the Birmingham Public Library and Birmingham City Schools, and took place at four Birmingham Public Library branches: Avondale, Five Points West, North Birmingham and Springville Road.

“Rotaract members are committed to serving our community,” Miller said. “We were thrilled to have such valuable partners as Birmingham City Schools and the Birmingham Public Library that made the School Supply Giveaway possible and made an impact for these students and their families.”

More than 60 club volunteers were onsite to fill backpacks with pencil pouches, binders, loose-leaf paper, pencils, crayons, colored pencils, glue, erasers, pencil sharpeners, and spiral and composition notebooks.

This was the 10th annual School Supply Giveaway. The event is one of many key initiatives Rotaract’s service committee organizes to improve education in Birmingham.

The Rotaract Club of Birmingham is a young professional organization that focuses on developing community leaders to foster responsible citizenship and professional skills, and to serve the needs of the community. It is the largest Rotaract Club in the world, comprising nearly 300 young professionals in the Birmingham community. For more information visit birminghamrotaract.com/.