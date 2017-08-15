On this day in Alabama history: Julia Tutwiler was born in Tuscaloosa

August 15, 1841

Education and prison reformer Julia Tutwiler was born in Tuscaloosa. Known as the “Angel of the Stockade,” Tutwiler worked tirelessly to improve Alabama’s prison system. Her efforts convinced the state to appoint a state prison inspector, fund teachers for Sunday and night schools in prison, create separate prisons for women, and establish the South’s first juvenile reform school for white boys. She also worked closely with the state to innovate women’s education and helped found the University of West Alabama and the University of Montevallo. Tutwiler was inducted into the Alabama Hall of Fame and the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame, and her poem “Alabama” is immortalized as the official state song.

From 1876 to 1881, Tutwiler taught languages and literature at the Methodist-affiliated Tuscaloosa Female College. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of University of Alabama W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library) Alabama Normal College in Livingston eventually became the University of West Alabama. It was founded in 1835 as Livingston Female Academy. Jones Hall is in the background. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) Julia S. Tutwiler, ca. 1900. Tutwiler was co-principal and later president of Livingston Female Academy and State Normal College (now the University of West Alabama) in Livingston, Alabama. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of University of Alabama W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library)

