James Spann: Scattered strong storms in Alabama today

RADAR CHECK: We have the classic case of scattered, random strong thunderstorms across Alabama on this dog day afternoon. They are moving east, and producing heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning. The showers and storms will fade away once the sun goes down.

Away from the scattered storms, the sky is partly sunny with temperatures close to 90 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK: Not much change — we’ll see partly sunny, hot, humid days tomorrow through Friday with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The chance of any one spot getting wet will be in the 30 to 40 percent range, and most of the storms will come from 1 until 8 p.m. Afternoon highs will remain very close to 90 degrees.

THE WEEKEND: Same story. We get about five to seven hours of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the peak of the daytime heating process. Highs will stay around 90 degrees. Very typical weather for August in Alabama.

SOLAR ECLIPSE WEATHER: Next Monday, Aug. 21, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun. Anyone within the path of totality can see one of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights – a total solar eclipse. This path, where the moon will completely cover the sun and the sun’s tenuous atmosphere – the corona – can be seen, will stretch from Lincoln Beach, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina. Observers outside this path here in Alabama will still see a partial solar eclipse in which the moon covers part of the sun’s disk.

The coverage will be 93 percent in Birmingham and 97 percent in Huntsville. It begins arounds noon, peaks at 1:32 and ends at 2:58. The big question involves the weather. At this point, it looks like a routine summer day here in our state, meaning a decent chance you will be able to see the eclipse. There will be a scattered field of cumulus clouds, and a few scattered showers are possible, but nothing at this point to suggest a widespread overcast.

TROPICS: Things are heating up. Hurricane Gert is between the Outer Banks of North Carolina and Bermuda with sustained winds of 75 mph; it will move toward the North Atlantic in coming days and is no threat to land.

Invest 91L in the Atlantic has a chance to become Tropical Storm Harvey in the days ahead; models bring this across the Caribbean and into Central America in five to six days; for now it doesn’t seem to be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Invest 92L, also in the Atlantic (trailing 91L), could develop as well. This one will be a higher-latitude system, and seems poised to pass north of the Caribbean late this week and over the weekend. It doesn’t seem to be a candidate to enter the Gulf of Mexico.

And another wave is coming off the coast of Africa.

