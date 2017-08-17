On this day in Alabama history: Jim ‘Peanut’ Davenport was born in Siluria

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

Poster of Jim Davenport. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame)

August 17, 1933

Third baseman Jim “Peanut” Davenport was born in Siluria. Drafted by the New York Giants out of college in 1955, Davenport debuted with fellow Siluria native Willie Kirkland in 1958, the team’s first year in San Francisco. He played 12 seasons, all for the Giants, and earned two All-Star Game appearances and a Gold Glove Award in 1962, helping lead the Giants to that year’s World Series. He later played 97 consecutive games at third base without an error, setting a record that lasted into the 1990s. Davenport was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

San Francisco Giants Hall of Fame plaque. (Photograph by Cliff, Flickr)

 

