Red Diamond dinner highlights creativity of Birmingham Restaurant Week

One of the best things about Birmingham Restaurant Week is how its special menus allow chefs and mixologists to demonstrate their creativity and flair.

That was the case at Fero in the Pizitz Food Hall on Wednesday night as Red Diamond hosted a dinner featuring some special additions to the menu.

A Diamond Daiquiri was served to start the dinner. Made with Red Diamond Mango Tea, the cocktail also included rum, Campari, lime and pineapple.

“It’s just an idea of how you can be creative with fresh-brewed coffee and fresh-brewed tea,” said Steva Austill, director of Brand Management at Red Diamond.

What followed was Fero’s Birmingham Restaurant Week menu, starting with a buckwheat crepe stuffed with pork belly from Fudge Farms in Madison along with black cabbage and topped with a parmesan crisp.

Other appetizers included vitello tonnato (a braised veal breast with tuna aioli, arugula and a poached egg) and asparagus carbonara (with tarragon, egg yolk, brown butter and hazelnut pesto).

For the entrees, there were choices of free-form ravioli (with braised lamb, harissa and smoked ricotta), Fudge Farms pork chop (with pancetta, turnips and aged balsamic) and seared cod (with curry leaves, butter beans and eggplant).

Prior to dessert, a second Red Diamond-inspired cocktail was served. Named the 1906 after the year Red Diamond was founded, the drink incorporated sweet apricot tea with bourbon, Cynar, absinthe and bitters.

Back to the Restaurant Week menu, dessert options were between a melon granite (with cream, a fennel cookie and marsala) and ricotta fritters (served with powdered sugar and local honey). Red Diamond coffee was served with dessert.

Red Diamond has also partnered with Avondale Brewing Company, which is using green tea to brew its Mango Tea Summer Saison available at the brewery during Birmingham Restaurant Week.

There is still time to enjoy the many offerings of Birmingham Restaurant Week. Check out the website for a list of participating restaurants.